The 27-year-old limped off after an hour of last week’s game, which the Merengues won despite going a goal down, with goalscorer Arturo Vidal also firing over a penalty.

“He’s worked very hard to return to action, and he was very excited,” Coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed, “but he unfortunately had a small problem.

“I hope that it’s nothing, and that he’ll be with us in a few days. He won’t be there tomorrow, because I don’t want to take any risks.

“He deserves to rejoin the team.”

But what of this weekend’s Clasico against bitter rivals Barcelona?

“I hope he’ll be there, but I can’t guarantee anything. We’ll have to take it day by day.”

About an eventual replacement, with Isco being mentioned, Zidane simply said that he wouldn’t “say anything. I won’t say if he play in the same way or not. I won’t say anything”.