Juventus fans have gathered outside the club’s training centre in Vinovo today to protest against the team’s current form. Supporters were angered by the players’ weak performance against Napoli on Sunday night, which has put their chances of securing a seventh consecutive Scudetto at serious risk. The ultras group ‘Tradizione’ are thought to be the main ringleaders, while other fanatical sets of fans continue to get behind their side. Some of the fans present demanded to speak with the players as they left the training ground.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)