Confusing saga between Inter and Roma defender

Kostas Manolas still sees doubts in his future. For a long time, Roma has been working to renew his contract and seek a definitive agreement so as to hold him, but there is still no agreement. However, the new director of sport Monchi will not want to lose the powerful Greek defender. Even though it seems like should a big deal arrive, he could really leave the capital; Inter remains in the middle of a strange case. They were thought to be close to finishing the deal in the past few months, then were slowed down by mixed performances as well as so many turnarounds on coach and club. How will the deal develop? This really depends how how Manolas sees his future with Roma and if they are willing to meet his demands. Should Inter drag their feet and the Giallorossi fail to reach an agreement, perhaps rekindled interest from across Europe will be knocking soon.