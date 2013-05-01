Delighted to report the news that @MixDiskerud will further be cementing his relationship with Umbro in our hometown, as he proudly continues his footballing development with a 4,5y Manchester City FC contract. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/JEYJdjoTPZ — Umbro (@umbro) January 27, 2018

Soccer equipment manufacturer Umbro set out a tweet on Saturday afternoon which sent much of the English-speaking soccer world scrambling for Google. Per the tweet, Norwegian-American midfielder Mix Diskerud has signed a 4.5 year contract with Man City.Diskerud originally played for Man City’s sister club New York City FC from 2015-16. The strange aspect of this signing is that he drastically underperformed in MLS, and was eventually benched by manager Patrick Vieira.Cast out of New York City, he spent last season with IFK Gotenberg of the Swedish league where he totaled five goals in 30 appearances.As of now, only Umbro has reported the information. Manchester City is yet to comment.