Conte adds Inter winger to Chelsea summer shopping list
10 February at 16:18Antonio Conte is focused on the Premier League campaign but is also thinking about the next season when Chelsea will make return to Champions League. The Italian tactician is being considering several profiles who could strengthen the Blues squad for the next European campaign and, according to fcinternews, Croatian Inter winger Ivan Perisic is on the Italian tactician’s summer shopping list.
Perisic, a former Wolfsburg star, revealed that he would have been open to leave Inter for a Champions League team last summer, but the Serie A giants rejected every bid they received for the talented 28-year-old winger.
Chelsea also made their bid for Perisic in 2016 but their attempts were in vain. The player is still willing to play the Champions League next season and he would prefer to do it wearing the Inter shirt. If, however, the nerazzurri fail to qualify for Europe’s elite competition there could be some interesting scenarios for the next summer transfer window.
The player’s agent, in fact, is expected to have a meeting with Inter executives at the end of the season. If Inter fail to qualify for the Champions League, Perisic could ask to leave the club in the summer to join another club to finally play in the most fascinating tournament for clubs in Europe. Some Chinese clubs have also shown their interest in the Croatian star although Perisic is not willing to move to the Far East in the near future.
