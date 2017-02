Antonio Conte is focused on the Premier League campaign but is also thinking about the next season when Chelsea. The Italian tactician is being considering several profiles who could strengthen the Blues squad for the next European campaign and, according to fcinternews , Croatian Inter winger Ivan Perisic is on the Italian tactician’s summer shopping list.Perisic, a former Wolfsburg star, revealed that he would have been open to leave Inter for a Champions League team last summer, but the Serie A giants rejected every bid they received for the talented 28-year-old winger.Chelsea also made their bid for Perisic in 2016 but their attempts were in vain.If, however, the nerazzurri fail to qualify for Europe’s elite competition there could be some interesting scenarios for the next summer transfer window.The player’s agent, in fact, is expected to. Some Chinese clubs have also shown their interest in the Croatian star although Perisic is not willing to move to the Far East in the near future.