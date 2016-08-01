Conte admits Barcelona are favourites against Chelsea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte talked to assembled media ahead of the Blues’ Champions League clash against Barcelona: “It’s nice to play these kind of games, it’s challenging for us and we must have enthusiasm. We are excited because we are going to face Barcelona tomorrow”, Conte said.



“Messi is the best player in the world, he can make the difference at any time in a game. We’ll have to play a perfect game. On paper, they are the favourites because they are one of the best teams in the world.”



“It’s going to be a tough game, we must have the ambition to play our football. We are not the favourites but the game will be important to understand our level, it will be important to pick up the right players and do our best during the game. Messi is not the only strong player they have, we’ll have to work as a team to stop them.”

