Conte admits Chelsea need new signings

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte talked to media on Friday afternoon ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Everton. No secret the Italian tactician is not happy with the Blues’ transfer campaign and he made it clear in the last press conference before the end of the summer transfer window.



“Of course there is some tension, it’s normal when you coach a big team”, Conte said.



“It happens here but it happens at Juventus and AC Milan as well. I hope the squad will be complete after the International break. We’ll play seven games in a month and 11 or 13 players are not enough. I need to rotate players”, Conte insisted.



As for Diego Costa, Conte said: “Everybody knows my position, you know what I think about him.”



​Chelsea have signed the likes of Alvaro Morata, Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer but Conte still wants the Premier League champions to add some depth to his squad.

