Conte admits frustration with lack of influence over Chelsea transfers
25 January at 13:00Antonio Conte’s time with Chelsea increasingly looks like it will be coming to an abrupt end this summer…if not sooner. Despite leading their remarkable turnaround and winning the Premier League last season, his first in London, Conte’s relationship with the club has become strained.
The two parties are incredibly close to finding that their differences are irreconcilable.
AS.com is reporting that Conte has openly complained about the club’s transfer policy, and his lack of influence over it. “Since this summer, the club has decided on each player,” he said. “There have been different situations, sometimes I have an impact on them and sometimes not. Surely I do not have a big impact on the transfer market.”
The Italian coach believes that the squad is short and has insisted that he can’t always use the same players. He cites this as a reason why he struggles to sleep at night. “When the squad is not big enough you always have to play with them players, and this season I've done a lot of rotations. I'd be crazy if I thought I could put the same players in every competition. It's not easy and I do not sleep because of it as you can see.”
