Conte admits his future is uncertain

The likelihood of a future partnership between Antonio Conte and Chelsea appears to be waning.



As reported by the Daily Mail, the Italian coach, speaking in a press conference on the eve of today's big match with Tottenham, has for the first time admitted not knowing what his future will be in England.



On what the future may bring, noting that it is largely not in his hands: "My future depends on the Champions League. I do not know, I do not know to be honest, but it's not my problem, it's a problem for the club, not for me.”



Conte’s current contract runs until 2019 but he knows that may not matter in the end.



“Of course, you can have a contract but not know what will happen after a day or a year - it all depends on the results.”



Chelsea meet Tottenham today in a match crucial to their chances of finishing in the top four.

