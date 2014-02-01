PSG are also considering Antonio Conte,

The Ligue 1 leaders may not be fully invested in current Coach Unai Emery, who oversaw a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on the road on Tuesday.

The Gazzetta claim that Max Allegri of Juventus is first in line, but that Conte is also being considered.

Emery could be in trouble, with reports that there are a number of malcontents in the squad. Some players are also said to be jealous of Neymar, who has apparently been allowed a number of privileges.

Emery needs to do well in Europe, PSG’s main objective since the club. The Parisians were skittled out of the competition in a 6-1 hammering last season by Barcelona, which left a black mark on their record.

Conte has been identified by Antero Henrique as the man who could bring European glory to the Parisians.