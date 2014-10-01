Conte and Chelsea chiefs ‘on collusion course’: here’s why

Antonio Conte's Chelsea have been doing pretty well of late as they are currently third in the EPL standings, one point off second placed Manchester United. It is not a secret that the Italian coach wants his club to spend money in this coming transfer window. According to the Mirror, it seems like Conte and Chelsea chiefs are on a "collusion course" as he will tell the blues brass the following: invest in January or the season will likely be a failure. He wants some reinforcements as he knows that the UCL is now their top target since Guardiola's Manchester City have a firm grip on the EPL title.



Conte seemingly wants a new striker as he wants to have different options since he can only rely on Morata (who has been great for them) as of now. Chelsea will be taking on FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions league as Conte knows that his side will have to be perfect if they are to beat the Blaugrana. Here is what he recently told the English press on the matter:



"I will give them my ideas and opinions but in the end, it is the management who will decide. This was the case last summer and the year before that too. Let's see how we do...". Conte's future with the blues is in doubt as a summer exit could be on the cards...