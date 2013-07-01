CM.com’s Andrea Robertazzi discusses the chance of seeing Antonio Candreva in a Chelsea shirt this upcoming season. The Inter winger, in fact, has long been on Conte’s shortlist, and he is thought to be pressing the Blues to supply him with a roster that can win in both England and Europe. After a rocky beginning to the season, the Italian coach believes that the arrivals of only Morata, Bakayoko and Rudiger are not enough to make the leap of quality to compete at the highest levels on several fronts.

PRESSING FOR CANDREVA - And Candreva would be the perfect buy from a tactical point of view for Chelsea, who need to improve on both flanks. Marcos Alonso and Moses are not enough on their own provide the necessary guarantees in a season full of commitments. This year the London club will also return to play in Europe and the calendar will be much more dense than the previous one. This is why Candreva can represent a major solution for Conte, who will have to approach the season differently, needing to consider turnover, injuries, and rotation without disrupting continuity.

RELUCTANT INTER - Inter would not want to lose the Italian, who just arrived a year ago from Lazio. For Inter he is already an important figure in the team, and the Nerazzurri have no intentions to allow the player to leave. Candreva was purchased for over 20 million EUR and the Nerazzurri have no plans to sell, even for a profit. Chelsea, however, is not scared by the financial implications of the deal and could make a major offer at the end of the market to try to please Antonio Conte, who continues to insist on bringing Candreva to London...