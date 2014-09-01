Chelsea coach Antonio Conte speaks on his new experience with an English club in the Champions League.The Italian tactician gives a few mentions about his experiences. "It is very important for me to have a good Champions League experience, a competition I've known as a footballer, playing four finals and winning only one (in Rome against Ajax). And as a coach with Juve, but it is not the squad of today. We have to be realistic.”

NEW ERA - “We are at the beginning of a new era, and we must go step by step to reach the levels of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and also Juventus." On the eve of his return to European competition, Conte talks on the challenge in London against Azerbaijan's Qarabag. "We have to rotate some players because if you do not do it is a risk. We are ready, but there is a need to change some players. Every time we have turn over everyone must feel fully part of this project. To win such a competition there is a need to work very hard, but we must be proud to play in a competition like the Champions League.

ON COMPARISONS - The game of reference race is not the game next against Arsenal, but that of Saturday against Leicester. It was a tough challenge, and so will be just the next, so it is necessary to have rotation. Qarabag is at the beginning of this competition and will not want to mess up, it's a match full of traps. However, I know many of their players because when I was training Italy we faced Azerbaijan, and many of the players are on the national team.”