According to reports out of England via The Daily Mail, Chelsea and Antonio Conte are still in the running to acquire some key players before the transfer window closes in a month's time. One such player that has always been admired by the Blues tactician is Inter attacking winger Antonio Candreva. The Italian international knows Conte well from their time together with the national team, and Chelsea will do what they can to lure the player away from Serie A for a new venture in England.

With Champions League football to offer, the opportunity to play in England could prove enticing for Candreva, who at age 30 is perhaps nearing the last major contract offers of his career. Inter are reported to value their prized player at around 30 million EUR, which is not a figure that Chelsea will shy away from. In the coming weeks, time will tell if Conte brings his fellow Italian to England...