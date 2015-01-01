With a win over West Brom, Chelsea are flying high as champions of the English Premier League. Antonio Conte has done it again. The Italian tactician has proved himself amongst the best coaches in the world, this time completing his first foreign title, in his first season with the Blues. Following an intense summer last year as the Italian national team coach, the former Juventus boss took over a tumultuous situation after Jose Mourinho’s title winning side from two years ago fell into despair last season, totally turning the club around. Conte brought a discipline and playing style to Chelsea, and they were a force from the start. Without any European competition to play for, the Blues could focus solely on the Premier League, an advantage they had over most of their direct competitors.

But credit must be given to both Antonio Conte and his players. Their success this season can easily be exalted to individuals such as Eden Hazard or N’golo Kante, but Blues fans know that the team effort and solidarity are the reasons for their celebrations. And now having won two Premier League titles in three years, Chelsea could soon be returning to European contention. One this is for certain, following their triumphs in England this year, they will be active on the market to bring in quality and depth. And considering Conte’s run of success with Juventus, the Italian will want to maintain his club’s status at the top of the hierarchy, both in the EPL and the Champions League.