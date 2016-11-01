La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Serie A giants AC Milan are still looking at Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini to appoint a new manager next summer.

Milan have, despite having spent in excess of 150 million euros this past summer, failed to impress and are currently are low as 11th in the Serie A table with just 25 points on the table. Their previous game saw Fiorentina hold Rino Gattuso’s men to a 1-1 draw on New Year’s eve this past weekend.

Montella was sacked last month, as Gattuso took charge of affairs following the axing. And Milan want to better their performance in the second half of the season. And while Gattuso’s future depends on how the rest of the season pans out and where the rossoneri finish, Milan are still looking at Conte and Mancini and could appoint them as a manager next season.

Conte has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and is a favorite to take over affairs at San Siro, the chances of Gattuso still being there next season do exist.

Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)