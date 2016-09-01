The fact that AC Milan are unlikely to be handed a relief from UEFA for Financial Fair Play rulings could mean a change in the equation of the club’s interest in Antonio Conte and his possible acquisition next season, CalcioMercato understands.

It is believed that the rossoneri have bad news waiting for them and the club will be a subject to multiple sanctions and bans in the coming few months. And that will affect the club’s chase of Antonio Conte, a man who is liked by Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli a lot.

There have been talks between Milan and Conte’s representatives, but no final agreement has been reached. Due to the upcoming bans though, Conte has slipped away from their grasp as the Italian wants to work on a proper project

The club may miss out on European football next season due to the impositions, but Milan are still said to be interested in Conte, who still sees Chelsea as his priority and now seems a lot tougher to acquire than before for the rossoneri.

Kaustubh Pandey