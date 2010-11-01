Chelsea want old flame Romelu Lukaku back,

The Belgian international has scored 59 Premier League goals in 127 games since moving from Chelsea in 2013, the Coach at the time, Jose Mourinho, preferring to run with other names after the Belgian missed a penalty in the SuperCup final defeat to Bayern Munich.

It appears that Coach Antonio Conte himself has asked the board to sign the player, with a £70 million transfer fee being mentioned.

This news comes in the wake of tensions between Chelsea and striker Diego Costa, who received a rich €150m offer from China, for which the former Atletico man tried to force an exit from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea originally acquired the Belgian Lukaku for €22m in 2011, only to loan him out on numerous occasions. He’s bagged a stunning 16 goals this season in 23 Premier League goals.

Juventus are among the other teams who like Lukaku, though his salary requests would be too high.

