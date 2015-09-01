Conte attempts to explain away Chelsea struggles

Embattled Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is at a loss to explain his side’s embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Watford on Monday night.



"We played with no personality. From the start, I didn't see confidence to play football. Usually we train and we play football with confidence. Sometimes we also take risks. Today, our start was very poor. We started with fear. I think this is the worst situation that I can see as a coach.



"To play football in a great club, it means you must have a personality because it's simple to play when there is the confidence. Especially in this type of moment, you can see who is [ready to play] for a great club. To play with personality and also to risk something.



"In this moment, you have to show you have personality. We have to work, to try to work... but sometimes the work is not enough to change the situation.



"I try to continue. I try to continue to work, to try to improve different aspects of my players. But, today, our performance was very poor.



"For sure, I have to take responsibility. Maybe I made the wrong decision for the starting XI."

