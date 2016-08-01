Antonio Conte believes that Chelsea have good odds of advancing past the Champions League Round of 16, claiming that “no-one” will want to play them.

The Blues had to settle for second place in Group B after drawing last night with Atletico Madrid, allowing Roma to leapfrog them into first.

This leaves the Blues with a possible date with the likes of Barcelona or PSG.

Yet Coach Antonio Conte was bullish, saying that “when you go through to the next round in this competition, you must be prepared to face the best teams”

“So we must be ready. This is the best tournament. That’s why you want to go through and try to be a protagonist in this tournament. At the same time, our opponents won’t be happy to play against us, so we’ll see what happens.

He then referenced his time as Italy Coach:

“I remember during the European Championship in 2016 with the national team we finished first in our group and played against Spain, then Germany and, if we’d beaten Germany, we’d have had to play France. Sometimes it’s not so important [to finish first].”