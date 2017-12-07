Conte bemoans Chelsea’s bad luck in front of goal

Despite winning the Premier League title with Chelsea last season, it is fair to say that Antonio Conte’s relationship with the hierarchy of the Blues has never been a particularly positive one. His side’s latest slip-up came at Goodison Park against Everton, which leaves them no less than 16 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City. The ex-Juventus coach has asked for January reinforcements but, as Tuttosport reports, his bond with the club is at an all-time low.



Conte used his post-match interview to bemoan his players’ lack of luck in front of goal: “We had 26 attempts on goal, but only eight were on target. We dominated the game, which is not easy to do here. However, we created enough chances to score ten goals. Congratulations to Everton for the draw, but we deserved to win. We missed Morata, who is a very important player for us. Pickford was probably the best player on the pitch. It’s a pity to drop two points because it is normal to lose when playing badly, but this time it was not like that.”



(Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)