Antonio Conte has issued a revealing statement on Manchester City’s dominance.

The Italian Coach also claimed that, in a league as tough as the EPL, finishing in the Top 4 was “successful”.

“In this league to finish in the top four would always be successful.

“This is the only league to have six top teams to fight every season for the title.

“There are only four places for Champions League and two for the Europa League. You have to fight to qualify for this competition.”

Relating to City, who have a 15-point lead over Man United in second and 16 over Chelsea (who are third), Conte said that:

"But it's normal when your competitors are doing so well, like Manchester City... it's very difficult to think about fighting until the end for the title.""But, at the same time, we must try to fight in every game, for the three points and to give satisfaction to the fans, and to give everything."