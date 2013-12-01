Antonio Conte has revealed Chelsea tried to beat Manchester City to Kyle Walker 's signature.

The Italian told media today in Singapore that the Blues were also interested in Kyle Walker, but hinted that the England international may have been too expensive.

The 27-year-old recently completed a move to Manchester worth £54 million, one of three full-backs to join the Citizens this summer along with Benjamin Mendy and Danilo.

"If you want Walker, you know that Walker is expensive. We tried to buy Walker,” Conte admitted.

"Honestly, I think now every single player is expensive. For you to even enquire about one player, he is expensive.

"You go to buy a right-back, a left-back or a central defender and he is expensive.

"It is very difficult in the transfer market for the teams that need to improve their squads."

These words came as the Italian admitted that he wanted more signings - at least three - so that he could compete on two fronts. This despite the fact that the Blues have already nabbed Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata.