If reports are to be believed, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is already looking at possible replacements for Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois, currently 25, has made 13 appearances for the Blues this season and has increasingly emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world during his time at Stamford Bridge. His current deal at Chelsea expires in 2019 and Antonio Conte is convinced that he won’t be a Blue for long.

Conte is aware of the fact that Real Madrid want the Belgian stopper and are likely to sign him sooner or later. Because of this admittance, Conte has already thought of replacements for Courtois. Stoke City’s Jack Butland is the man.

Butland, 24, has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers in recent seasons and he interests Roman Abramovich a lot. If a good offer for Courtois arrives, he will be a Real Madrid player soon and Jack Butland could well join the Stamford Bridge based club in the near future.

Kaustubh Pandey