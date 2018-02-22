Antonio Conte will not become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain after the French giants opted for former Borussia Dortmund tactician Thomas Tuchel to become their new boss next season.



French sports daily L’Equipe, states that Tuchel will be the man to replace Unai Emery this summer, after the Spaniard failed to take the Parisian’s closer to Champions League glory.



The 44-year-old has had many proposals since leaving Dortmund in 2017 and has taken his time to evaluate his next move.

Already linked with a possible move to England with both Chelsea and Arsenal known to rate him highly, L’Equipe writes that Paris will almost certainly be his next destination.



Meanwhile Conte, who despite claiming that he wants to see out his contract at Stamford Bridge, looks certain to leave at the end of the season and reports from Italy suggest he is on the front row of the grid to become the new Head-Coach of the Italian national team.



Conte has previous with the Azzurri of course and now it looks as though he is in a straight fight with former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini to land his country’s top job.