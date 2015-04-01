Conte closing in on £35m Arsenal star
15 August at 14:41
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is closing in on a deal with Arsenal to secure attacker Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, according to the London Evening Standard via Shoot.
The West London side, who surprisingly lost their opening day league fixture 3-2 against Burnley, are suggested to be short on depth, having midfielder Nemanja Matic sold to rivals Manchester United and having their forward Diego Costa in exile.
The player, rated at £35m, would be Conte’s fifth addition to the Blues side this window, as he looks to bolster his squad in the hope of grabbing a second consecutive Premier League title.
Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has gained 27 international caps for England, scored six goals and provided 11 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for Arsene Wenger’s side last season, and while the club finished a disappointing fifth place in the league last season, they did lift the FA Cup trophy, after beating Chelsea in the final at Wembley 2-1.
Jacque Talbot
