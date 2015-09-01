Conte comments on Chelsea striker speculation

Prior to tomorrow’s Premier League match against Brighton, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte spoke to the media. Here’s what he had to say:



Is Dzeko coming in here, with Batshuayi leaving?



“As you know very well, I think it's not right to talk about the players of other teams. I'm not interested in this. There is a transfer market in this season. If there is something, you are the first to know news.”



Peter Crouch?



“But my answer is the same. It's the same. I'm not interested in this conversation. Also because it's disrespectful to my players and for the other players, the players of other clubs. As I said before, this period there is a transfer market. If something happens, for sure you'll know about it. You are the first media to know news.”



Carroll, Llorente, Dzeko, Crouch... you want a tall striker don't you?



“But in this moment I can talk about my players, about Morata and about Batshuayi, about their characteristics. It's not right to talk about the characteristics of other players. I always said that I'm happy to work with my players. I'm happy to try and improve my players. Every striker has his own characteristics. Morata has specific characteristics, and Batshuayi other characteristics. I'm happy to work with my players, for sure. I don't want to talk about other players because it's not right.”

Adrian Kajumba