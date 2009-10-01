Conte confirms interest of Real Madrid in Chelsea stars

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has held a pre-match press conference ahead of the Blues’ Premier League clash against Crystal Palace today but was asked more questions about the future of his stars rather than tomorrow’s Premier League home game.



With Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard who are said to be top transfer targets of Real Madrid, Conte was asked whether the interest of the LaLiga giants for his stars is something that frustrates him at this stage of the season.



“No, obviously no. I think it's positive. Positive. When other top teams want your players, it means we are doing a really good job together with the players. That's great. We must be proud of this. It means we have good players who are doing a good job. I think that now we are already in a great club with great ambitions. We want to build something important for the present and the future.”



“We have great experience of facing this situation, and so do my players. It's normal to start rumours about our players at this stage of the season. It means we are doing a great job, so I'm happy. If Chelsea's players are linked with other teams, it means they are doing very well.”

