Conte confirms Chelsea stay: ‘My family is moving to London’

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is Inter’s leading candidate to take over at the San Siro next season. According to Il Corriere della Sera, the nerazzurri have offered Conte € 15 million a year telling the Italian that he must take a decision by Monday, otherwise they will announce the appointing of Luciano Spalletti on Tuesday. The current Roma boss has already reached an agreement with Inter.



Conte, however, is set to snub Inter’s offer. The Italian has released an interview with the Italian paper confirming that his family will be moving to London in the summer.



“My family is moving to London. They [his wife and his daughter] should have moved here in January, but we decided to let Vittoria [the couple’s daughter] finish the school in Italy. I am programming the future here at Chelsea. We have 13-14 good players but we need to improve in terms of quantity and quality.”



“I am happy here. The club share my ideas and my projects. They appreciate me. Having my transfer requests satisfied won’t be a big issue. No one has ever given me every player I wanted. One can ask for new players but the real top managers are those who managed to have their requests satisfied. The club know this team must be improved.”

