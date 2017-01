Antonio Conte is considering a player-swap deal with Swansea to seal the transfer of Fernando Llorente. The Spaniard has already worked with Antonio Conte at Juventus and the Italian tactician has requested his services in January as he believes the former Athletic Bilbao can be awho is edging closer to the Stamford Bridge exit door. According to reports in England , Chelsea are considering a player-swap deal involving the two strikers.The Belgium International has only played 395 minutes with the Blues so far this season and is clearly unhappy with his game time at Chelsea.‚ÄčLlorente has 16 goals in 17 Premier League games this season and has already worked with Conte in 2014. Chelsea and Swansea could set up auntil the end of the season.