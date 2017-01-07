Conte considers reunion with former Juventus striker, offers player-swap deal to Swansea
07 January at 17:47Antonio Conte is considering a player-swap deal with Swansea to seal the transfer of Fernando Llorente. The Spaniard has already worked with Antonio Conte at Juventus and the Italian tactician has requested his services in January as he believes the former Athletic Bilbao can be a better back-up to Diego Costa than Michy Batshuayi who is edging closer to the Stamford Bridge exit door.
According to reports in England, Chelsea are considering a player-swap deal involving the two strikers. Llorente would move to London, with Batshauyi heading in Wales where he would be given more game time than in South West London. The Belgium International has only played 395 minutes with the Blues so far this season and is clearly unhappy with his game time at Chelsea.
Llorente has 16 goals in 17 Premier League games this season and has already worked with Conte in 2014. Chelsea and Swansea could set up a loan swap deal with both players swapping their clubs in a temporary deal until the end of the season.
