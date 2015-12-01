Conte declines to discuss rift with Chelsea brass

Antonio Conte has told the press that he is still "happy to work" at Chelsea amid talk that the Italian is displeased by the club's transfer policy.



Conte had made it clear with recent comments that he "does not have a big impact" on the transfer market, having seen the likes of fan favourite Nemanja Matic sold without much in the way of reinforcements being brought in over the summer, while both Manchester clubs spent big in order to challenge for the Premier League title.



As such, the manager's long-term future had been brought into question , with many already speculating who will take over at Stamford Bridge in the summer. Conte, however, has tried to calm the waters.



“That [my future] is not something I want to discuss with you,” the 48-year-old told the press on Friday, “Nothing has changed. I am happy to work with my players and for this club.”



Whether Conte is merely attempting to appease those above him in the club hierarchy will remain to be seen until the summer, though fans and pundits alike have been calling for the club to perform better in recruitment windows.