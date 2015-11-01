Today’s edition of Tuttosport reports Roman Abramovich has already met Antonio Conte twice to discuss the Italian manager’s future at Stamford Bridge. The Italian tactician is a long time target of Inter but, according to the Italian paper, Real Madrid have also set sights on him as Florentino Perez could decide to part companies with Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season.



Abramovich is said to have offered a huge contract extension with pay rise. The Russian businessman has reportedly offered Conte a new five-year, € 15 million-a-year deal which Conte, however, has not signed yet.



As we’ve reported earlier this morning, Conte has put new Chelsea contract talks on hold as he wants to win the Premier League before agreeing a new contract with the club.







Tuttosport, however, claims Conte has already begun negotiations for a new contract and that he has demanded Roman Abramovich to add a € 20 million get-out clause in case he’s sacked by the Premier League giants before the end of his contract. Abramovich is considering Conte’s demand but seems willing to add a € 50 million buy-out clause in the manager’s new deal.



Conte is reported to have also named three players he wants Chelsea to sign in the summer. Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are both on Conte’s wish-list as well as former Blues Ryan Bertrand who is impressing with Southampton with Conte who wants him back at Stamford Bridge.

