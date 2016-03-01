Conte: ‘Diego Costa wants Chelsea stay’ – video

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has denied that Spanish striker Diego Costa wants to leave the Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window. The former Atletico Madrid star is said to be the subject of a mega-money bid from Chinese Super League giants Tianjin Quanjian but the Italian tactician has confirmed that Costa wants to stay at the Stamford Bridge until the end of the season at least.



“I think the player wants to stay at Chelsea as he’s very happy with us. He’s happy to stay and he’s not thinking about leaving”.



