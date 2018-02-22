Antonio Conte has responded to comments made about his future in London, which pointed to an imminent departure.

The Italian was answering Gianluca Vialli, who recently said that Conte “couldn’t wait” to leave West London.

"It is not true," Conte insisted. "Gianluca is a friend but I have not talked with him for one year. This is not true and it is very difficult for me this season to listen to a lot of speculation about my future.

"I am reading a lot of speculation since the start of season. I am committed for this club, I have a contract here and working hard for this club, this is the truth. The other situations are not true."

Vialli’s comments came after Chelsea lost their last chance to make fourth place, being skittled at home by Tottenham Hotspur (3-1) to leave them marooned in fifth place.

Conte was bullish as usual, reacting in an irritated manner ("No, are you joking?") when he was asked about whether his players’ morale had dipped.

"There is only one problem for you. You have to try always [to worry] that the players have confidence, that they are sad, how do you make them happy? In this league only that seems to be the problem, the humour [mindset] of the players.

"Football is another situation. There is fatigue, you have to show the desire to fight. This is ridiculous for me."