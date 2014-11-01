Conte on his future: 'Chelsea? We have time to talk about it...'

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte spoke to the press after their 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final, here is what he had to say: " We did not start the game well even if Sanchez touched the ball with his hand on their goal. We started the second half very well. Moses' sending off was a key moment in the game, I don't know if it was the right call. Even down a man, we were able to tie the game up thanks to Diego Costa. Refereeing mistakes can happen but I've seen a lot of them against us this season. I did not see Ramsey's goal but we lost the game and that's all we can say. I decided to put in Fabregas to improve our quality".



FUTURE - " We still have to evaluate this amazing season. I got the most out of my players this season and this is why we have to keep getting better next season. We have to improve our quality too but these are things we will have to evaluate in the coming days. We won the league title and made the FA Cup final, it was a memorable season".



In an interview with Fox Sport, Conte added:" Chelsea future? We still have a lot of time to talk about this, let's see...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)