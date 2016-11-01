Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will leave Friday’s practice with his health intact. How he gets home, however, is a whole different story.



The Italian’s car was crushed by a falling glass table at the club’s practice facility this morning. A strong gust of wind lifted the fable off a roof deck and sent it crashing down of Conte’s SUV.



Fortunately the tactician was in his office at the time and is unharmed. Chelsea’s PR man Steve Adkins was in the area but escaped injury.

