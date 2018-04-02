Further details are emerging about Antonio Conte’s

According to the Telegraph (via Goal.Com), the Italian’s eventual exit would cost the Blues over

10 million (precisely

10.27m).

The former Juventus Coach won the Premier League title last season against all expectations, but has seen his side fall to fifth place this season, while also being knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona.

Recent reports indicate that the Italian isn’t long for Stamford Bridge, with former team-mate Gianluca Vialli even going as far as to say that

“Conte can’t wait to leave Chelsea,” Vialli said on Sky Sport Italia. “He can’t stand that they sell or buy players without consulting him. The truth is, Chelsea would like a manager who is more of a club man.”

The Blues could be going through a bit of revolution, seeing as key players like Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard may also end up leaving the West Londoners.