Conte explains why he wanted Morata at Chelsea

Antonio Conte has released an interview with Sky Sports just a few days before the beginning of the Premier League campaign. The Italian tactician has been asked his thoughts on the Blues summer transfer campaign, including why he decided to take former Juventus star Alvaro Morata to Stamford Bridge.



"Alvaro is a really good player, he's still young despite having a lot of experience," Conte said.



"He needs to play regularly, he's a player I trust a lot. I think he has good prospects for Chelsea - for now and the future. Will he start this weekend? He's working very well and starting to understand or idea of football."



"I hope to be able to improve our squad. The transfer market is not finished. We want to be competitive and we want to fight for the title again. The club knows my priorities. It's a great challenge for us to try and retain the title, but we are working hard."

