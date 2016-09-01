Conte, frustrated by rumors, calls on Chelsea execs to back him

Embattled Chelsea manager Antonio Conte openly called for executives at Stamford Bridge to publicly assert his job security amidst reports that this will be the final year in charge in London.



Prior to his side’s match with Watford, Conte acknowledged the increasing rumors around his future.



"I must be honest, when there are these type of rumors or speculation after the first game of the season against Burnley... maybe I'd like the club to prepare a statement for me, no, to say they trust me in my work and my job," Conte said.



Tensions between Conte and the Chelsea board have been bubbling since last summer, when the Premier League champions failed to secure their head coach's priority transfer targets Romelu Lukaku, Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro and were instead left scrambling for squad reinforcements in the final days and hours of the window.



He did, however, admit he’s willing to sign an extension with the club. “I don't want to be an opportunist. I don't like to try to push with the press for a new contract,” he said.



“My contract expires in 2019. My desire and my will are to continue to work with this club.”

