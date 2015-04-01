Conte gets excited about Morata as he says that he would allow him to marry his daughter

Alvaro Morata has been in impressive form this season as he has already scored 6 goals and added two assists in 6 Epl appearances (five starts). Today he scored three times against Stoke as the top of the table in the EPL is very tight indeed. Antonio Conte had always admired Morata as he was the one that wanted him at Juve and he was the one who pushed Chelsea to acquire him this past summer from Real Madrid. Here is what Antonio Conte had to say on the Spanish striker in a post-game interview with the press:



"I think that Morata is an excellent signing for Chelsea, he is a complete player and he still has the potential to keep improving. He understands how to play in an efficient way and he knows how to place himself in order to receive many passes. He is also a great finisher as he doesn't need many chances to score goals. Finally he is a great guy too, the type of guy that you would allow your daughter to marry!".