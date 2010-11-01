Conte hails Giroud following full Chelsea debut

Antonio Conte hailed the contribution of Olivier Giroud after the France striker marked his full Chelsea debut with an positive display against West Brom.



Eden Hazard's brace, which sandwiched Victor Moses 63rd-minute strike, got the Premier League champions back to winning ways with a 3-0 triumph, repairing some of the damage done by the heavy defeats to Bournemouth and Watford. Giroud produced a classic piece of target-man play to set up Hazard's opener, underlining precisely why Conte was eager to sign him in January.



“We must be pleased for Giroud's performance. It was the first time he has played from the start for us," Conte said at a post-match news conference.



"He needs to improve but to have a point of reference like Olivier is very important. Giroud is coming back from a muscular problem so it's important he goes into our idea of football, into the right position. The first goal was a clear example of our idea."