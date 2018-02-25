Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte is under a lot of pressure to get a result next week against Manchester City, but even more to pick the right team, according to a club legend.

The Blues went down to a Manchester United comeback last night, losing 2-1 despite going one goal ahead against the Red Devils.

​Speaking to ChelseaTV, former defender Frank Sinclair is worried for the Blues, who visit the Etihad next week needing a result, yesterday’s loss at Old Trafford leaving them in fifth place, outside of the Champions League places.

"The pressure is on for the manager to pick a team that get something next weekend", Sinclair said.

"There have been discussions over the last couple of teams that he has picked."

The Italian’s men also went down with all hands in two recent heavy losses to Watford and Bournemouth, seen by some as evidence that the players have given up.

The Blues also have a big Champions League date with Barcelona coming up, having earned nothing more than a disappointing draw in the home leg of their Round of 16 tie.

More controversially, Sinclair also claims that Conte would not be wrong in picking Giroud for the big game. This despite the fact that Brazilian Willian has been playing very well, and that Alvaro Morata scored a goal which was controversially disallowed.

"I wouldn't argue with Giroud starting next week.”