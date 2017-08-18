Conte hints he was angered by more Chelsea departures
18 August at 17:00Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has dropped a hint that he is unhappy with the departures of young players Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah, according to the Metro.
It has been a tough time on the recruitment front for Conte this summer window – and he has alluded to the fact that he is displeased with some of the exits.
Asked whether he regretted their departures, Conte bluntly responded: ‘Another question, please.’
He was then pressed on whether he would be open to giving young players a chance this season, responding: ‘If you remember last season I utilised different young players.
Don’t forget Ake, Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek. And also Kenedy and Ainya as well. I think for a club like Chelsea if I have the opportunity to have players ready to play I’m the first person to be happy.
‘But I repeat the players need to grow in the right way or you risk damage to them and the club.’
