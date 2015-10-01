Conte hits back at Hazard's Real Madrid comments

Antonio Conte launched a dart at Eden Hazard a few hours after the statements of the footballer's father, who assured that the Belgian does not renew with Chelsea to wait for an offer from Real Madrid. The Italian coach did not bite his tongue and suggested his pupil focus on the present and improve as a footballer.



"I am very happy to have Eden on my team. He is a good boy and he has a lot of room for improvement to be one of the best players in the world, " Conte commented, adding that he is sure that "Hazard can make more goals. If you look at his statistics, you understand that he can score more goals. It's an aspect that should improve. "



Conte continued with his argument: "When you are a striker or a # 10, your specialty must be to score. I think that in this aspect he has a lot of room for improvement. Do not forget that he is younger than those two players (Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo). If you're in a great club, you should trust him and his ambition, "Conte said.