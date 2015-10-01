Conte hits back: "Mourinho? He is a small man..."

Antonio Conte's Chelsea are currently third in the EPL standings as they are one point behind José Mourinho's Manchester United. With Manchester City well ahead, the Blues and the Red devils will fight for the second place in the standings. Here is what Conte had to say about Mourinho's response as he spoke to the English press:



" It is hard to respond to certain words. When a coach insults or attacks one of his colleagues this means that he is a small man. He was a small man in the past, is one now and will continue being a small man in the future. We all know him, he is always the same. When someone talks about something to the press he better be well informed. Match-fixing?I am innocent and the justice said that I was innocent...".



Chelsea are coming off a 2-2 draw against Arsenal as both sides will meet again soon in the English Football league cup. Conte and Mourinho will meet again on February 25th as this should be a heated game as well...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)