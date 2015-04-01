Antonio Conte has told the

Chelsea bosshas told the London Evening Standard that he wants to remain in place at Stamford Bridge for many years to come. Speaking at last night’s London Football Awards where he was named Manager of the Year, the 46-year-old Italian explained that; “I am very happy for this experience because for me and my family it is incredible. For sure, in this season my wife and my daughter stayed in Italy but I hope they come and stay here also because I need them.”

“Yes, I hope [I can manage here for years]. Usually, when you start a project with a new team you want to stay many years and to build something important with the club. For sure, to build you must work many years to have the opportunity to grow with your players and to try to win also because when you are the manager in a great club, the imperative is to try to win but also to play great football.”



“It wasn’t easy for me when you arrive at the start of the season after a bad year. But I am pleased for the players because they showed me great commitment to fight and to come back very soon to fight for the title. The most important thing is the success of the club, the players and the manager. I was sure to arrive here and also to compete in this league with other good managers. Now, it is important to continue in this way because anything can happen until the end but we want to continue to stay on top of the table.”



Having signed a three-year deal at the club last summer, Conte has been surprisingly linked with a quick return to Serie A next season with Inter his reported destination. The Premier League title is almost within his grasp however, with his Chelsea side currently 10 points clear at the summit.