Conte: ‘Life goes on’ if Chelsea sack me

Antonio Conte insisted that he does not fear for his job and his "soul is clear" despite Chelsea suffering a second humiliating Premier League defeat in less than a week against Watford.



The limp and lethargic performance left Conte's future as head coach in serious doubt.



But speaking in a defiant tone after the match, the Italian reiterated that "life will go on" whether or not he keeps his job after a loss in which he admitted his team had played with "no personality."



"It's very difficult for me to transfer my thoughts... I hope that, tonight, for once you understand me," he said. "I'm not worried about my job. I work every day, and I give 120 percent. OK? If this is enough, it's OK. Otherwise, the club can take a different decision. But I'm not worried.”



"It's very difficult because, every day and every press conference, you ask me if I'm worried. No. I'm not worried. Tomorrow is another day. I can be the Chelesa coach or not. Which is the problem?



"My soul [conscience] is clear. I go to sleep without a problem that maybe, maybe, I could do this or that. I try to do everything. If it's not good, the club can make a different decision. Life goes on.

