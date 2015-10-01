Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has hit back at critics who say he’s not prepared to give the club’s young players their chance. Speaking in the build-up to this lunchtime’s Premier League showdown with Everton, the Italian stated that his youngsters would have to like “Wayne Rooney” in order to be given a chance at Stamford Bridge.



Rooney, who retired from international football last week will line-up against Conte’s champions for Everton today and Conte has insisted that a 16-year-old Rooney would have been givent the chance at Stamford Bridge and that players of the same calibre would also be let loose.



Conte explained that; “Yes, for sure, Rooney showed his potential when he was 17 years old and not only did he keep his level, but he improved it. We’re talking about an icon of football, in general. But it’s not easy to have many Rooneys. It’s rare.



“If the young players are ready and are strong enough to play regularly, they can play.I put Paul Pogba, at 18, into the team at Juventus, for Marchisio. Don’t forget, too, for my first game in Serie A, I was only 16. So, I’m the first person open to do this because another coach did this with me. But, I repeat, you must have the possibilities to do this. Show me young players who deserve to play regularly for ­Chelsea, and I’m ready to pick them.”