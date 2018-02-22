Conte ‘not worried’ about Chelsea future after Spurs defeat
01 April at 20:20Chelsea manager Antonio Conte spoke to the media in the aftermath of his side’s 3-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur this evening. Here is what he had to say:
“I think the performance was good, especially in the first half. We played good football and should have been in two or three goals up. Instead their goal created problems for us psychologically. We lost a bit of confidence. We started the second half well, then we conceded a goal you can avoid. There was a through ball and I think we made a mistake in the build-up to their third goal.
“Top four? I don’t know. We must be realistic that the teams above us are going very fast and today we had a great chance to reduce the gap. On the other hand, we have to know that we have to do our best in the last seven games to do everything to find a place in the Champions League.
“My future? No, I am not worried, honestly. I am giving my best and the players are giving everything. We are working very hard to try to have a good season, but at the end we are deserving this season.
“Spurs? We created a lot of problems, but they were more clinical than us. We created a lot of chances this season but not taking them, this is the big difference. Today it was the same. If you see the game again you can see that Spurs were very clinical and exploited the chances they had.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments