Antonio Conte is “not worried” about Alvaro Morata’s goal-less

The Spaniard performed poorly in front of goal as the Blues managed to slam five past the Potters, adding to the four they netted at the Britannia Stadium back in September.

"It was a pity because for a striker it is always very important to score,” Conte said, before adding that he still thought that the former Juventus man had done well.

"But I am more worried when our striker doesn't have opportunities. In this case Alvaro was very good to stay in the right place.

"He didn’t score but in the game away at Stoke he scored a hat-trick so he drew the matches against them."

The young striker joined Chelsea for

The Spaniard scored last week, too, so he isn’t struggling too much.

€65 million in the summer, and has gone on to score ten goals in 18 Premier League goals.